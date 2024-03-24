[Watch] Kavya Maran dances in joy after Heinrich Klaasen hit a six in final over of SRH vs KKR clash in IPL 2024 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise CEO Kavya Maran was spotted dancing in joy after Heinrich Klaasen hit a six in the final over of the IPL 2024 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday at Eden Gardens.

It was a roller coaster ride for SRH fans and supporters in the match as they bowled well in the first 16 overs of the first innings, and looked in great position. However, Andre Russell (64 off 25) went on a carnage in the last four overs and changed the complexion of the whole match, taking KKR to a massive total of 208/7.

The Hyderabad side then got off to a good start in the powerplay as the openers set a platform for the chase, raising the hopes of their fans. However, things turned bleak again after a flop show from the middle-order batters in the next phase, leaving too much for the slog overs.

Just as things looked really tough for the Sunrisers, Heinrich Klaasen (63 off 29 balls) went into beast mode and smashed Varun Chakaravarthy and Mitchell Starc all over the park to bring the equation down to 13 off the last six balls. He then hit a six on the first ball of the 20th over against Vaibhav Arora, to put SRH in the driver's seat of the contest.

Kavya Maran in the stands was delighted after witnessing that shot from Klaasen as it brought SRH to the vicinity of a victory. She expressed her joy by jumping and dancing in the stands. However, it was short-lived as the Sunrisers failed to score 7 from the last five balls and lost the match by 4 runs.

Kavya along with her father, Kalanithi Maran, owner of SUN Group, enjoyed the six hit by Klaasen.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

"Was a bit too much in the end"- SRH captain Pat Cummins after the loss against KKR in IPL 2024

Pat Cummins' tenure as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain began with a hard-fought defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He reflected on the loss at the post-match presentation, saying:

"Close game in the end, wonderful game of cricket, unfortunately didn't go our way. I thought for most part, we bowled well, but Dre Russ is hard to contain, but we did a pretty job I thought. You do your plan, you try and execute to your best, pretty tough guy to bowl to but toughest job in cricket to bowl someone like that."

He continued:

"Goes one way or the other way, Klaasen and Shahbaz got us into the position, but was a bit too much in the end. First of all, in the game where we didn't pull all things together, lots to be encouraged by, couple of points to work on also. Happy with how the toss went."

SRH will face Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday (March 27) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.