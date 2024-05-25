[Watch] Kavya Maran dances in joy after SRH beat RR in Qualifier 2 to reach finals of IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise CEO Kavya Maran celebrated joyously after the team's clinical win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 on Friday (May 24) at the Chepauk Stadium. It has been an incredible comeback from the Hyderabad side, as they finished last in IPL 2023. They will now lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the season final on Sunday (May 26).

SRH batted first after losing the toss and scored 175/9 in 20 overs on the back of vital knocks from Heinrich Klaasen (50) and Rahul Tripathi (37). Left-arm spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma then set up the platform for Sunrisers' victory by picking up five wickets between them in their eight overs.

Kavya Maran in the stands was elated after SRH sealed a spot in the finals with a thumping win against RR. She was spotted dancing and celebrating the win with others near her.

"The boys have been fantastic all season" - SRH captain Pat Cummins after victory vs RR in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024

At the post-match presentations, SRH skipper Pat Cummins reflected on their performance throughout the season, saying:

"The boys have been fantastic all season, there's been a great vibe around the team, you could see the way they played. Final was the goal at the start of the tournament - we made it. We knew our strength was our batting, so were were pleased to lose by pushing our boat a bit with our batting."

Cummins also applauded Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, and the other bowlers for their successful defense against RR. He continued:

"That was a surprise, tried to sneak one out of Abhishek with a couple of right-handers. He bowled beautifully, there was a lot of grip, and those two in tandem, won it for us. 170-odd turn into tough chases. Couple of wickets and you never know. For the whole franchise, there's 6 or 7 of us in the coaching staff who put their heart and soul into this team. Really gratifying for them all."

Sunrisers Hyderabad have reached the IPL final after six years, as they last played the summit clash in 2018. The Chennai Super Kings beat the Kane Williamson-led side in that contest.

