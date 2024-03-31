[Watch] Khaleel Ahmed sends back Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra cheaply in DC vs CSK IPL 2024 game

Khaleel Ahmed provided a brilliant start for Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash in Vizag on Sunday (March 31). The left-arm pacer dismissed skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (one off two balls) and Rachin Ravindra (two off 12 deliveries) in single digits to leave the Super Kings reeling at 7/2 after 2.5 overs.

The dismissals came in the first and third over, respectively. Khaleel first dismissed Gaikwad as he bowled a length ball on off that moved into the right-hander. The ball took a faint edge on its way to the wicketkeeper and Rishabh Pant completed an easy catch.

In his second over, Khaleel bowled a short-length delivery that shaped away from the left-handed Ravindra. He played a relief shot but ended up playing across the line and top-edged it over the bowler's head before Tristan Stubbs moved to his left at mid-off to complete the well-judged catch.

Watch the clips below:

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket

#2 Rachin Ravindra's dismissal

Earlier, Khaleel bagged two and one wicket against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, respectively. The 26-year-old was retained by DC for INR 5.25 crore for the ongoing IPL season. He picked up nine wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 9.12 last year.

DC set 192-run target for CSK in IPL 2024 clash

A clinical batting display helped Delhi Capitals post 191/5 against Chennai Super Kings in their allotted 20 overs. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw provided a brilliant start for the Capitals by sharing a 93-run stand for the opening wicket.

Warner smashed 52 off 35 balls, including three sixes and five boundaries. Shaw smashed 43 off 27 deliveries with the help of two sixes and as many fours. Captain Rishabh Pant also hit a quickfire 51 off 32, smashing three sixes and four boundaries.

Matheesha Pathira starred with the ball for CSK, returning with exceptional figures of 3/31. He also took a blinder to dismiss Warner.

At the time of writing, the Super Kings were 120/5 after 16 overs, with Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

Follow the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 clash live score and updates here.