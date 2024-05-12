[Watch] Khaleel Ahmed silences Chinnaswamy crowd by dismissing Dinesh Karthik for duck in RCB-DC IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Khaleel Ahmed silenced the massive crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with a hand gesture after dismissing dangerman Dinesh Karthik against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 12. Bowling the 18th over of the innings, the 26-year-old removed Mahipal Lomror off the fourth delivery. It led to Karthik's grand entry amid chants of 'DK' at the stadium.

However, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter cut a length delivery outside off-stump from Khaleel straight to Kuldeep Yadav at backward point to walk back for a 2-ball duck. Following the dismissal, the elated left-arm pacer made a hand gesture suggesting he couldn't hear the crowd.

Here is a video of the moment at [0:10] :

Expand Tweet

Khaleel Ahmed finished with impressive figures of 2/31 in four overs, increasing his season's wicket tally to 16 in 13 outings.

Unfortunately for Karthik, it was his 18th duck in the IPL, taking him atop the dubious list from a tie with Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma.

Khaleel Ahmed helps DC restrict RCB to 187 in 20 overs

Expand Tweet

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, DC struck early by dismissing RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for six off seven deliveries. However, an unfazed Virat Kohli continued his imperious IPL 2024 form before being caught behind off Ishant Sharma for a quickfire 13-ball 27.

Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar kept the run flow going with a sensational 88-run partnership for the third wicket off 53 balls. Yet, both batters fell in quick succession to derail DC from 124/2 to 137/4 in the 15th over.

The wickets kept tumbling with all the DC bowlers chipping in with tight lines and lengths, restricting RCB to 187/9 in 20 overs. Khaleel and Rasikh Salam were the picks of the DC bowlers with 2 wickets, while Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, and Kuldeep Yadav bagged a wicket each.

The contest holds much significance to the playoff race, with RCB needing to win to stay in contention and DC reaching the brink of elimination with a defeat.

DC have begun their run-chase in the worst possible manner, losing David Warner in the opening over for only one off two balls. They are currently 24/1 in two overs, requiring another 164 runs off 108 deliveries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback