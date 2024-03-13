[Watch] Kieron Pollard joins MI camp ahead of IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) batting coach Kieron Pollard joined the team camp on Wednesday (March 13) to commence preparations ahead of IPL 2024. Pollard retired from the league in 2022 after a 13-year-long stint with MI. He was then appointed as the batting coach of the team before the last season.

The Mumbai franchise took to their official Instagram handle and shared a video to give fans an update about Kieron Pollard's arrival in Mumbai for the upcoming IPL season. They captioned the post:

Kieron Pollard is still an active player in a couple of leagues around the world. He represents the MI franchise in the SA20, ILT20, and MLC leagues as a player. Pollard represented Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 until this Monday before arriving in India.

He was one of the top performers for the Karachi side, scoring 239 runs in eight innings, at an average of 47.80 and a strike rate of 151.27. Despite his performances, the Karachi Kings failed to reach the playoffs in PSL 2024.

Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Titans in their opening match of IPL 2024 on March 24

Rohit Sharma-led MI managed to reach the playoffs stage last year despite having a weak and inexperienced bowling attack. Mumbai Indians made some decent purchases at the auction last December and reinforced their bowling attack with a couple of international players. They will be aiming to improve their performances from last year and go all the way this time under new captain Hardik Pandya.

Here is the schedule for the first four matches of MI in IPL 2024:

March 24: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30 pm

March 27: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

April 1: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7.30 pm

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3.30 pm

