[Watch] KKR captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates with IPL 2024 trophy at team hotel

Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) trumped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in the IPL 2024 final in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Following the victory, Iyer was seen celebrating with the trophy at the team hotel.

Iyer had the IPL 2024 trophy in his hands while entering the hotel. The KKR skipper raised the trophy in the air and broke into a little dance in front of the team's fans. The video of the celebration was shared by the Kolkata-based franchise on their official social media handles.

KKR captioned the post:

"Shreyas Bhai with the 🏆 is a vibe! 💜"

After being asked to bowl first in the summit clash, KKR bowlers ran riot, bundling out SRH for a paltry score of 113, the lowest-ever total in an IPL final. Andre Russell picked up three wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana bagged two scalps each.

Kolkata chased down the target comfortably in just 10.3 overs to become three-time champions. Venkatesh Iyer was the top performer with the bat in the chase, remaining unbeaten on 52 in 26 balls.

"We played like invincibles throughout the season" - Shreyas Iyer on KKR's IPL 2024 run

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shreyas Iyer spoke about how Kolkata performed consistently throughout the season. He also hailed his team's effort in IPL 2024 as flawless.

Expressing his delight over KKR's impressive showing, Iyer said:

"Absolutely comprehensive. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual. They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express. It (wait) was so long, longer than the match. We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now. We have been tremendous from game one, we stepped up today. All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is."

Shreyas Iyer performed decently with the bat in IPL 2024. The right-handed batter finished with 351 runs across 14 innings at an average of 39.00 and a strike rate of 146.86.

