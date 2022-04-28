[Watch] KKR captain Shreyas Iyer departs as Rishabh Pant falls over to grab stunning low catch

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant produced a stunning effort behind the stumps to dismiss his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) counterpart at the Wankhede Stadium in an IPL 2022 game in Mumbai on Thursday.

In what was an underwhelming performance from the Kolkata batters, Shreyas Iyer was the only one who was up to the task. However, Pant grabbed an outstanding catch to send back Iyer after the right-hander had made a well-made 42 off 37 deliveries.

Iyer went hard as the ball kept low and moved away from the batter. He got a bottom-edge on the cut, and the ball seemed to be going to the ground. Pant, though, stuck out his right glove and hung on to a brilliant catch.

The 24-year-old Delhi player lost his balance and was on the floor by the time he completed the catch. Nevertheless, it was a big wicket for the Capitals, as the KKR captain can take games away in a jiffy.

Pant backed up the catch with another stumping to dismiss dangerman Andre Russell for a first-ball duck. The all-rounder came down the track but completely missed the ball. Pant got lucky as the ball fell off his glove onto the stumps, with Russell well short.

Nitish Rana's late flourish guides KKR to challenging total

He has at least one fifty at #1, #2, #3, #4, #5 and #6 for KKR.

Asked to bat first, Kolkata were down to 35/4 in 7.3 overs as boundaries were hard to come by. Shreyas Iyer held things tight from one end, stitching a crucial 48-run stand with Nitish Rana.

Just when it looked like KKR would make a move on, Kuldeep Yadav struck a twin blow, dismissing Iyer and Andre Russell. However, Rana switched gears in the last few overs, hitting Lalit Yadav and Shardul Thakur for a couple of boundaries to take the total to 146 runs.

The left-hander chipped in with 57 off 34 deliveries, including three boundaries and four massive sixes. It remains to be seen if Delhi manage to chase down the target.

