[Watch] KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir picks his favorite player between Ronaldo and Messi

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir in a recent interview picked Marcus Rashford as his favorite player over football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Rashford hails from England and represents Manchester United in the Premier League.

The two-time IPL-winning captain, Gambhir, then asked the interviewer to flip the question -who is the better player between Ronaldo and Messi? Gambhit then picked the former as his answer.

Sharing the post on Instagram, KKR's official handle wrote:

"“Messi or Ronaldo, who’s a better player?” GG finally reveals."

Watch the clip below:

Trending

Ronaldo and Messi are the two football legends. There is always a debate regarding who is the best among the two. The two players have the most goals in international (128 & 106) and top-level professional football competitions (885 and 828), respectively.

Ronaldo has played for some of the top football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. The 39-year-old currently represents Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He won the 2016 Euro Cup with Portugal.

Meanwhile, Messi has represented Barcelona and Paris St. Germain football clubs in Europe. The 36-year-old currently plays for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer. He won the Copa America and the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 2022.

Gautam Gambhir turns KKR's fortune after joining as mentor of KKR

Gautam Gambhir has turned around the fortunes of KKR after joining them as a mentor ahead of the 2024 season. The Knight Riders have won four out of their first six games and are placed in the points table. They are now only behind table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Kolkata had failed to qualify for playoffs during the IPL 2023 season, managing six wins in eight games, and finishing seventh in the points table.

KKR began the season with a hat-trick of wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals. They lost their fourth game to Chennai Super Kings but bounced back to defeat Lucknow Super Giants and RR in their last two games.

In addition, Gambhir's move to re-appoint Sunil Narine as opener has also paid dividends. The left-hander has amassed 276 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 187.75 including one century and a fifty.

Shreyas Iyer and company will next play against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on April 21. The Kolkata-based franchise are chasing their third IPL title after Gambhir led them to two titles in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️