[Watch] KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan addresses the team after RCB win

Bollywood star and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was in attendance for the team's home opener at Eden Gardens on Thursday (April 6). The team did not disappoint the global icon as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs.

King Khan, as he is popularly known, was present in the stands at Eden Gardens along with his daughter and other luminaries like Juhi Chawla and Usha Uthup. He could be seen celebrating after KKR's impressive victory.

Shah Rukh interacted and danced with RCB and Team India star Virat Kohli post-match and spent time with the KKR players in the dressing room. He also sang the team anthem with the players and gave them a motivating speech on believing in themselves and staying healthy.

Check out the video of King Khan interacting with the team after the victory, shared by the franchise's social media handle.

"Boys have shown character" - KKR coach Chadrakant Pandit lauds team after maiden IPL victory

Chandrakant Pandit with an unprecedented sixth Ranji title as a coach.

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Chandrakant Pandit was visibly pleased with the fight and resilience displayed by the team in their emphatic victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pandit is renowned for his success at the domestic level for Mumbai, Vidarbha, and most recently with Madhya Pradesh. He boasts six Ranji Trophy titles as a coach and recently led the less fancied Madhya Pradesh to Ranji trophy glory in 2022.

After a disappointing 2022 IPL season, KKR management replaced Brendon McCullum with Chandrakant Pandit mid-last year. His IPL coaching stint did not begin on a winning note as KKR fell short against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their season opener.

However, the team turned it around in their home opener against RCB and ensured Chandrakant Pandit opened his account as coach in the IPL.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Pandit expressed great satisfaction with the character shown by the team.

"Boys have shown the character. Looking at the initial stage, having lost wickets, and coming back to get 200-plus. We just expected the pitch to help the spinners. But you require enough runs. Shardul and Rinku counterattacked the opposition."

He also praised 19-year-old Suyash Sharma, who picked up 3-30 off his four overs on debut.

"We have seen him (Suyash) at trial matches. He is very quick in the air, and it's very tough to pick him. It's just the inexperience but he showed a fighting attitude."

The Kolkata Knight Riders will next play the defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday (April 9).

