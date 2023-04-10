[WATCH] KKR players' dressing room reaction after their epic win against Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pulled off a massive heist with a last-ball win against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, April 9, in the 14th match of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad.

GT batted first and set a massive target of 205 for the visiting side. Venkatesh Iyer (83 off 40 balls) played a magnificent knock, providing KKR with a solid platform to chase down the score. However, stand-in GT captain Rashid Khan picked up a hat-trick in the 17th over to turn the game in his side's favor.

With odds stacked heavily against KKR, Rinku Singh produced one of the greatest finishes in IPL history when he smashed five sixes off the last five balls to win the game for his side.

After the memorable victory, the Kolkata players were all smiles in the dressing room. The team gave fans a glimpse of the dressing room reactions by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned the post:

"How a winning dressing room sounds like! #GTvKKR | #AmiKKR | #TATAIPL 2023"

After winning two games from three matches, KKR currently occupy the second position in the points table. They will next take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens on Friday, April 14.

KKR's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata

Match 5: April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi

Match 7: April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata

Match 8: April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

Match 9: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata

Match 10: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad

Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata

Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

Match 13: May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai

Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata

Poll : 0 votes