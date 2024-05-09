[Watch] KKR's Andre Russell makes his Bollywood debut with 'Ladki tu kamaal ki' song amid IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell has made his Bollywood debut with the 'Ladki tu kamaal ki' song. In the two-minute 58-second music video, Russell can be seen alongside actress Avika Gor. The song is written, composed, sung, and directed by Palaash Muchhal. The West Indies cricketer has also lent his voice to the song.

With that, Russell followed in the footsteps of another WI legend Chris Gayle who was seen in a Bollywood song 'Jamaica to India' by Emiway Bantai.

Sharing the video on Instagram on Thursday, VoilaDigi in collaboration with Russell wrote:

"LADKI TU KAMAAL KI, @ar12russell’s Hindi music debut as a SINGER & ACTOR, out now on @voila_digi❤️🔥 Make dance reels on the hook step and tag the team."

Russell began his second career as a recording artist 'Dre Russ' in 2014. He released two singles in November, including a collaboration with Beenie Man.

On the personal front, Russell married American model Jassym Lora in 2016. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2016. In 2017, he was banned from cricket for one year after missing three doping tests in 12 months. The Jamaican-born cricketer has represented WI in one Test, 56 ODIs, and 75 T20Is so far.

Andre Russell is in brilliant form for KKR in IPL 2024

Andre Russell has been in a purple patch for KKR in the ongoing IPL 2024. The right-hander has amassed 198 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 186.79, including one half-century. With the ball, he has picked up 13 wickets. He will look to continue his sublime form as the Knight Riders aim to win an IPL trophy after 10 years.

Overall, Russell has amassed 2460 runs in 123 IPL matches. He has scalped 109 wickets. The 36-year-old is only the second cricketer after Ravindra Jadeja with over 2,000 runs and 100-plus wickets in the T20 extravaganza. He will next be in action as KKR will take on Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens on Saturday (May 11).

Apart from IPL, Andre Russell has also been included in co-host WI's squad for the T20 World Cup. The ICC showpiece event will be played in the West Indies and the US in June. The all-rounder is critical to the two-time champions WI's success in the tournament.

