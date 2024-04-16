[Watch] KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer kisses coin for good luck at the toss against RR in IPL 2024, still ends up losing 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer, after boasting a good toss record in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), kissed the coin before flipping it during the toss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, Samson's luck trumped Iyer's, as RR won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Iyer began the season by losing the toss to Pat Cummins in the season opener against the SunRisers Hyderabad. However, since then, he has lost the toss only once, against Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad at Chepauk.

The KKR skipper is having a prolific tournament as skipper, with the two-time champions losing only one match so far. He will be keen to claim the top spot after the clash against the league leaders, Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Have a look at Iyer's antics at the toss right here (at the 0:32 mark) :

When asked about his kissing the coin, Shreyas Iyer told host Sanjay Manjrekar:

"It wasn't the case, it was all about flying kiss. I would've loved to bowl because it has a lot to offer for the bowlers and we witnessed the same day before yesterday."

KKR have opted to go with the same playing XI that comprehensively defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recently. Even back then, Iyer had carried out the interesting ritual with the coin before flipping it, and it had worked out fine on that occasion. Iyer's routine had even drawn a laugh from KL Rahul.

It is to be noted that the clash against RR marks the second out of KKR's five consecutive home games.

Shreyas Iyer has a toss win percentage of 58.33 in his IPL captaincy career

Iyer has been captaining franchises in the IPL consistently since the 2018-19 season. He is the most experienced captain in the league at the moment, with the likes of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma not leading their respective franchises anymore.

In 60 matches as captain, Shreyas Iyer has won the toss a total of 35 times, giving him a win percentage of 58.33.

