[Watch] KL Rahul hits a magnificent helicopter shot during LSG vs MI IPL 2024 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul hit a magnificent helicopter shot during their IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday (April 30) at the Ekana Stadium.

The shot came off the final delivery of the fifth over bowled by Nuwan Thushara in the second innings. Rahul had already hit 4,6,4 on the first, fourth, and fifth balls of the over.

Rahul continued in the same vein and employed a helicopter shot against a full-length ball over mid-on to get himself a one-bounce four. It was a costly over as it produced 20 runs for the home team, which helped inject momentum into the innings after a sedate start.

You can watch the shot in the video below:

Expand Tweet

KL Rahul-led LSG beat MI by 4 wickets in 48th IPL 2024 match in Lucknow

After being asked to bat first, MI could only score 144/7 in 20 overs after a dismal batting performance. Nehal Wadhera (46), Ishan Kishan (32), and Tim David (35*) were the top scorers for the visiting side.

Marcus Stoinis (62) then hit a wonderful half-century to steer LSG towards the target. KL Rahul (28) and Nicholas Pooran (14*) supported him as Lucknow reached 145/6 in 19.2 overs to win the match and move to third position in the points table. At the post-match presentation, KL Rahul reflected on the win and said:

"The wicket was dry but if they had scored 160-170, it would have been competitive. But we bowled really well. Our bowlers kept picking regular wickets and made the job easier for the batters. I am happy when you get those two points. We need to get some things right."

Rahul continued:

"If we can fix those things, it will be great. I haven't spoken with him (Mayank Yadav). After picking the wicket, he held the same area. Not a side strain but he said 'thoda dukh raha hai'. So I said go out and rest because we don't want to take the risk. In this game, he showed that he has more skills than only bowling 150+. The more he plays, he will learn to bowl in different situations."

LSG will next face KKR on Sunday (May 5) at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

