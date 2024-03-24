[Watch] KL Rahul takes sharp low catch to dismiss Jos Buttler in RR vs LSG contest of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul showcased impressive glovework to dismiss Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler in the ongoing Indian Premier League fixture (IPL 2024) in Jaipur on Sunday.

Buttler got going with two boundaries off Naveen-ul-Haq's bowling in the second over of the match after RR elected to bat first. However, the star batter departed on the final ball of the same over.

He perished while trying to drive a full-length delivery outside the off-stump. Buttler only managed to get an edge, and keeper KL Rahul completed a fine low catch to send the batter back to the pavilion after 11 runs off nine balls.

You can watch the video of KL Rahul's catch below:

All eyes will be on Rahul's wicketkeeping skills as he looks to make a comeback to India's T20I team ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. He did a commendable job with both bat and gloves during the 2023 ODI World Cup last year.

Rahul will have to compete with the likes of Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Dhruv Jurel, and the returning Rishabh Pant for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad.

"Injury has become my best friend over the last couple of years" - KL Rahul on his cricketing return

KL Rahul's career has been marred by multiple injuries. He sustained a thigh injury last season during LSG's second league match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the season.

He looked in terrific form in international cricket since returning to action last year. However, his dream run was halted by a quadricep tendon during India's five-match home Test series against England.

Speaking at the toss ahead of the LSG's IPL 2024 opener against RR, Rahul expressed his excitement over his comeback. He said:

"I'm happy to be back on the field, injury has become my best friend over the last couple of years, but it makes you hungry and perform much better when you're back."

LSG finished third in the points table in the IPL 2023. Their campaign ended with an 81-run loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator.