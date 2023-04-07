[Watch] Krunal Pandya cleans up SRH skipper Aiden Markram for a golden duck

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are looking to get their first win of the season in IPL 2023 after a crushing opening game defeat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The franchise welcomed back regular skipper Aiden Markram for his first game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, things couldn't have gone any worse for SRH as Krunal Pandya sent experienced opener Mayank Agarwal back to the dugout in the third over of the contest.

After a 29-run second-wicket stand, Pandya returned to remove Anmolpreet Singh and bring Markram to the crease. Despite much anticipation, the South African T20 captain was dismissed for a golden duck by Krunal Pandya with a delivery that pitched on the middle stump and turned to hit the top of the off-stump.

Here's a video of back-to-back wickets by Pandya, which included the dangerous Markram.

Krunal Pandya produced a magnificent spell of slow left-arm spin bowling as he dismantled the Sunrisers Hyderabad top order inside the first ten overs. He finished with outstanding figures of 3-18 from his four overs as LSG restricted SRH to a paltry total of 121-8.

"Will give the players the freedom to do what they want to do" - SRH Skipper Aiden Markram ahead of the clash against LSG

Aiden Markram is back to lead SRH against LSG.

Ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad's second game of IPL 2023 against the Lucknow Super Giants, skipper Aiden Markram spoke about allowing the players to express themselves. He also wanted the players to strike the right balance between training and mental break.

"As players, you always want to train and get better and improve as a team. But there also comes a time when you probably just need the mental break and freedom to go into the next game. It's not always about fixing it out in the nets. Finding that balance will be important as a team."

"Everyone in the team has played enough cricket to know what they need to get themselves up for the next game after a loss. We will give the players that freedom to do what they want to, trust what their gut is telling them."

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) appointed Aiden Markram as captain for IPL 2023 on the back of his excellent performance with the bat last year. The right-hander scored 381 runs at an average of 47.63 and a strike rate of 139.05.

Markram produced an incredible innings of 175 off 126 balls in the third ODI of the recently concluded series against the Netherlands. Earlier this year, he led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to victory in the inaugural CSA T20 league while finishing third on the tournament's run-scoring chart.

