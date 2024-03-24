[Watch] Krunal Pandya collides with Sanju Samson and then hugs him during LSG vs RR IPL 2024 clash 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Krunal Pandya collided with Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson during the first innings of the fourth match of IPL 2024 on Sunday afternoon in Jaipur.

The incident transpired in the sixth over when RR were batting with Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson at the crease. On the second ball of the over, Parag played a check shot to Krunal Pandya's delivery, which went towards non-striker in the air.

Krunal tried to catch it but ended up colliding with Samson as the ball landed safely. The LSG vice-captain then went on to hug the RR captain and continued his over.

You can watch the incident below:

Sanju Samson's captain knock of 82* steers RR to 193/4 vs LSG in IPL 2024

After opting to bat first, Rajasthan lost their star international opener, Jos Buttler (11), early in the second over. Yashasvi Jaiswal injected momentum into the innings after that with a cameo of 24 (12) before perishing in the 5th over.

Sanju Samson (82*) continued his tradition of scoring big in the RR's opening matches of IPL with another standout knock. He held the innings together at one end while managing to score briskly.

Riyan Parag (43) supported him well in the middle overs with a handy contribution while Dhruv Jurel (20*) provided the finishing touches with a cameo as the Royals ended up with a daunting total of 193/4.

At the mid-innings break, Parag reflected on the first innings and said:

"The main goal was to take it deep because the wicket was keeping low and we had to curtail some of our shots. So, the plan was for me to attack a little early and Sanju bhai could play through till the end. (His domestic form) It's pretty simple, the way I play domestic cricket is to play my game."

He continued:

"That's how I've been practicing even with the team and it's about implementing it in the game. I'll be fair, I love batting at this position (number four). Sanga (Sangakkara) was pretty clear when I joined the camp and met the leadership group. That was the message from Sanju bhai and the leadership group was that I'll be batting at four, and it gave me the clarity I needed."