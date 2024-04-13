[Watch] Kuldeep Sen and Sanju Samson collide to take Atharva Taide's catch in PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Sen almost collided during Atharva Taide's catch against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game in Mullanpur on Saturday (April 13).

For the unversed, the two players got underneath the sky-high catch before Sen collected the ball. Usually, wicketkeepers go after sky-high catches owing to their gloves. Luckily, Sen didn't miss the catch for the Royals.

The incident took place during the fourth over of PBKS' innings. Avesh Khan banged a short-length ball and Taide came down the pitch for a pull shot but was cramped for room and only managed a top edge. Both Samson and Sen at short third man called for the catch and the latter completed the catch after a minor collision.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Taide, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan (niggle) in the playing XI, failed to deliver, departing for just 15 runs off 12 balls, including two boundaries.

RR dominating PBKS in IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals are dominating Punjab Kings after choosing to bowl first but lost in the IPL 2024 clash on Saturday.

At the time of writing, PBKS were 47/3 after eight overs, with Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran at the crease. Yuzvendra Chahal and Keshav Maharaj sent back Prabhsimran Singh and Jonny Bairstow, respectively.

In Dhawan's absence, Curran is leading Punjab. Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone has made his comeback after recovering from the hamstring injury that ruled him out for the last two games.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson and Co. made a couple of changes as Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler missed out due to niggle and fitness, respectively. Rovman Powell and Tanush Kotian replaced them in the playing XI.

Table-toppers RR have won four out of their first five IPL games but lost their last game against Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, eighth-placed Punjab have managed just two wins in five matches. They lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game.

Follow the PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 live score and updates here.