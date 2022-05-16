[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav aces a perfect googly to fox Liam Livingstone as Rishabh Pant's pulls off a clean stumping

Delhi Capitals (DC) cricketer Kuldeep Yadav produced a stunning delivery to outsmart Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Liam Livingstone at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday.

Chasing 160 runs, Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan gave Punjab a blazing start. They raced to 38 runs in just 3.5 overs before Anrich Nortje drew first blood. Since then, it was all downhill for the Kings, who were reduced to 55/4 within seven overs.

With all the specialist batters back in the hut, the onus was on Liam Livingstone to lead the batting unit from the front. The English cricketer, who has been in good form, tried to break the shackles against Kuldeep Yadav.

Livingstone charged down the track to take the bowler on but Kuldeep, who has been in scintillating form, guessed right. The DC spinner bowled an outstanding googly that foxed the Punjab batter and beat his edge.

Rishabh Pant completed an easy stumping and Kuldeep was pumped as he jumped in the air to celebrate the wicket.

Watch the Livingstone's dismissal below:

Kuldeep backed it up with another wicket in the first ball of his next over to keep Punjab struggling. Axar Patel also chipped in with crucial contributions to reduce the opponents to 82/7 in 13 overs.

Liam Livingstone's 3/27 helps restrict Delhi to 159

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #IPL2022 Livingstone after dismissing Warner and Pant with off spin and Powell with leg spin #DCvPBKS Livingstone after dismissing Warner and Pant with off spin and Powell with leg spin #DCvPBKS #IPL2022 https://t.co/ZL7vMmY5x8

Delhi Capitals started off superbly in the powerplay, with Sarfaraz cutting loose with a 16-ball 32 cameo despite losing David Warner in the first ball of the match. Mitchell Marsh played another crucial hand, his second on the trot, to keep the innings together.

The Aussie all-rounder changed gears according to the situation of the game for his 48-ball 63, including three sixes. However, it was Liam Livingstone who produced a superlative effort with the ball, to turn things around.

Arshdeep Patel also chipped in with crucial contributions with the ball to restrict Delhi to an average total of 159 runs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar