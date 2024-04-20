[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav ends Travis Head's carnage during DC vs SRH IPL 2024 match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head couldn't score yet another IPL hundred as he was dismissed by Delhi Capitals (DC) left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav during their IPL 2024 encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Head and Abhishek Sharma got SRH off to yet another rollicking start, with the highest score ever in the history of IPL powerplays (125/0). The Australian looked good to get his second IPL hundred this season but was stopped in his tracks by Kuldeep.

Travis Head got on the backfoot for a flatter delivery from Kuldeep Yadav and tried to deposit it over long-on. However, he couldn't quite get the elevation as Tristan Stubbs took a brilliant low catch.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Kuldeep had already picked up the wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram. Head's scalp allowed Delhi Capitals some sort of respite after a horrific powerplay.

Travis Head once again sets SRH up for a massive score

SunRisers Hyderabad's carnage against the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru were both under the threat of being overshadowed by the way they began their innings against DC. Both Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head picked the bones out of Delhi's attack right from the get-go and took advantage of the smaller boundaries.

Kuldeep Yadav got the top-order wickets and Axar Patel sending Heinrich Klaasen back had SRH 154/4. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed then stabilized SRH's innings with an important partnership and once set, got back to playing the brand of cricket that the visitors have been known for.

Shahbaz remained unbeaten on 59* as the SunRisers scored a staggering 266/7 in their 20 overs. DC did lose both their openers early but have both Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel going all guns blazing at the time of writing.

Delhi are 88/2 after the powerplay and need the two youngsters to keep going and set a platform for Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs to explode.

