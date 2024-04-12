[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav strikes twice in 1 over, knocks over Nicholas Pooran with a beauty in LSG vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals' ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav struck twice in consecutive deliveries, nipping out two in-form batters in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants. The Kanpur-born cricketer sent Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran packing as the Capitals jumped into a dominant position in the process.

The incident occurred in the eighth over of the innings as Stoinis played a hoick across the line, but could only get a leading edge as Ishant Sharma took a straightforward catch at backward point.

Watch the clip here:

Pooran, who came in next, played for the turn, but the ball sneaked through to hit the stumps. The score after the two wickets left them at 66-4 after being 57-1 in the powerplay. Pooran's dismissal also left the stumps in tatters and had to be replaced.

Expand Tweet

Earlier, KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first, announcing one change in the line-up, bringing in Arshad Khan for the injured Mayank Yadav, who had pain in his abdomen. The Super Giants are coming off three consecutive wins over Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans.

Kuldeep Yadav missed last 3 matches for Delhi Capitals

Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Kuldeep hadn't played in the last three matches of the Capitals as he had been advised to rest due to a niggle, especially with the T20 World Cup 2024 also set to begin in June. However, the 29-year-old has created an impact straight away. The Delhi-based franchise also brought in Shai Hope, Mukesh Kumar, and Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will make his IPL debut.

The Capitals are currently on thin ice after losing four out of their five matches. Their campaign opened with defeats to the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Although Rishabh Pant and his men bounced back with a win over the Chennai Super Kings, defeats followed against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.