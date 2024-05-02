[Watch] Kumar Sangakkara argues with fourth umpire after Travis Head is controversially adjudged not out in SRH vs RR IPL 2024 clash 

SunrRsers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Travis Head was surprisingly and controversially adjudged not out following a run-out appeal by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The incident took place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Head had to play an unconventional innings by his standards, trying to adjust to the conditions and then accelerate. He played his part well in the middle overs, taking on Yuzvendra Chahal and even recording his fifty in the process.

The Australian opening batter was looking to up the ante after reaching the landmark figure. He tried to heave Avesh Khan's wide delivery through the off-side, but missed contact altogether.

RR wicketkeeper Sanju Samson's presence of mind was in show, as he released the ball immediately after collecting it. He hit the stumps in impressive fashion since he had both gloves on, catching Head unaware. The decision was left to the third umpire following Rajasthan's appeal.

Replays showed that the bat was not grounded, especially the angle from afar. However, third umpire Rohan Pandit was apparently satisfied with the evidence that the replays showed and ruled the decision in favor of the batter.

While the not-out decision elicited a roar from the home crowd, a contrasting reaction emerged in the RR camp. The franchise director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, was in disbelief over the decision and straightaway entered a discussion with the fourth umpire, who was trying to plead the third umpire's case.

Have a look at the controversial incident right here:

Expand Tweet

A number of coaches have had a go at the fourth umpires in the dugout. Earlier in the season, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had an argument with the fourth umpire over RR bringing in an overseas player as a substitute fielder.

Travis Head was dismissed off the very next delivery by Avesh Khan

Much to Sangakkara and RR's delight, the howler by the third umpire did not have a lasting impact as Travis Head was dismissed off the next delivery. The left-handed batter tried to play an unorthodox shot by moving to his left, but the middle stump was uprooted as the ball hit the wickets after the stroke.

Head departed after scoring 58 runs off 44 deliveries, scoring six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 131.82.

