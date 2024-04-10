[Watch] Lasith Malinga hit the bulls-eye after other MI bowlers miss during nets session of IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling coach Lasith Malinga showcased his skills even after retirement by hitting the bulls-eye as other bowlers failed during a nets session on IPL 2024.

The 40-year-old, who last played in the IPL during the 2019 season, remains the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 170 scalps in 122 games. At his peak, Malinga was widely regarded as the best death bowler and was part of the MI squad during their five title runs.

As Arjun Tendulkar and a couple of other MI bowlers missed the target of one stump, Malinga effortlessly hit timber much to his delight.

Unfortunately for MI, Malinga's expertise hasn't yet translated to their bowlers as the side conceded the highest team score in League history of 277/3 in 20 overs to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The five-time champions are currently languishing in eighth on the points table with one win in four games. Their lone solace could be breaking out of a three-game losing streak to begin the season by registering a win against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their latest encounter.

MI face arch-rivals RCB and CSK in their next two matches

As MI looks to bounce back from a slow start to IPL 2024, they will look to assert their dominance over arch-rivals RCB and CSK in their next two outings.

MI have played RCB 32 times in IPL history and hold a slender 18-14 advantage. Both teams will be desperate for a win, with RCB faring even worse thus far this season at one win in five games.

Meanwhile, the MI-CSK rivalry is undeniably the biggest in the IPL, with the two teams combining to win 10 titles. MI hold a 20-16 edge in 36 head-to-head games despite CSK winning both meetings last year.

Contrary to MI and RCB, CSK have been in fine form, winning three out of their five matches.

The MI-RCB and MI-CSK will feature three of India's all-time greats Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni, adding further to the excitement and fan battles.

While MI takes on RCB at the Wankhede Stadium on April 11, they will play CSK at the same venue on Sunday, April 14.