[Watch] Lasith Malinga's son hits the middle stump while bowling in net session of MINY in MLC 2023

Lasith Malinga was the backbone of the Mumbai Indians bowling attack during his prime. He won the Purple Cap award in IPL 2011 and was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament's history for a long time.

After helping Mumbai Indians win IPL 2019, Lasith Malinga moved away from the league and retired in 2020. Earlier this year, Mumbai Indians' sister franchise MI New York roped him in as their bowling coach.

Malinga's son Duvin has also traveled with him to the USA for Major League Cricket. During a net session of the MI New York team, Duvin Malinga was spotted hitting the middle stump with a delivery. After watching him from outside the nets, his father commented:

"Natural action. He needs to bowl straight and fast. If he beats that, then he can learn the skills."

Sharing the video of Duvin Malinga on Instagram, MI New York wrote:

"When you’re a Malinga and you are on (target), Duvin Malinga has the BEST teacher. We’d know!"

"Like father, round arm" - Dhammika Prasad comments on Lasith Malinga's son's bowling style

Former Sri Lankan fast bowler Dhammika Prasad watched the reel shared by MI New York and left a comment under the post. In Prasad's view, Duvin Malinga's bowling style was similar to his father's round arm action.

Under MINY's post, Prasad left the following comment:

"Like father, round arm. Champ."

Mumbai Indians' official Instagram handle also reshared the reel on their profile. So far, the video has received more than 170,000 likes on Instagram, while more than 75 Instagram users have left a comment under the post as well.

It looks like Lasith Malinga is preparing his son to become an international cricketer. It will be interesting to see if Duvin ends up representing the Mumbai Indians one day, just like his father.