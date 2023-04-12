[Watch] Liam Livingstone joins PBKS camp and participates in his first net session of IPL 2023

After recovering from an injury issue, Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Liam Livingstone recently arrived in India to join his team's camp for IPL 2023. The 29-year-old has missed the first three matches of PBKS this season.

The Punjab Kings procured his services with a hefty paycheck of INR 11.50 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Livingstone lived up to expectations by performing well in both departments.

He has scored 437 runs across 14 matches at an impressive strike rate of 182.08, including four half-centuries. He also picked up six wickets and proved his worth as a handy part-time spinner.

The Punjab franchise gave their fans an update on Liam Livingstone's arrival in the team's camp by sharing a video on their official Twitter handle. They captioned it:

After winning their first two matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), PBKS suffered their first defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday night. They currently occupy sixth position in the points table with four points in their account.

PBKS' schedule for their remaining matches of IPL 2023 (All Timings in IST)

Match 4: April 13, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 5: April 15, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Match 6: April 20, 3:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 7: April 22, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 8: April 28, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 9: April 30, 3:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Match 10: May 3, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 11: May 8, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Match 12: May 13, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Match 13: May 17, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

Match 14: May 19, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

