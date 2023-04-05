[Watch] Local boy Riyan Parag answers rapid-fire questions ahead of first-ever IPL match at Guwahati

Guwahati is all set to host its maiden IPL match as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Stadium on Wednesday (April 5).

The city was supposed to make its debut during the 2020 season but could not do so as the tournament was shifted to Dubai due to the pandemic. With the home and away format returning this year, the Rajasthan Royals have opted to play two matches in Guwahati as their second home.

The Barsapara Stadium has hosted three T20Is with an average first innings score of 178 and a highest score of 237.

The Royals made a resounding statement in their opening game, beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 72 runs. Likewise, the Punjab Kings made an impressive start to their campaign with a seven-run victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Ahead of the clash, Assam-born Riyan Parag shared his thoughts about playing an IPL game on his home ground and answered a few rapid-fire questions.

The video was shared by the IPL on their social media handles.

The 21-year-old Parag has had an impressive first-class season for Assam and will look to replicate his form for the Royals. Parag became the youngest cricketer to score a half-century in the IPL at age 17 in the 2019 season but hasn't been able to kick on since.

Parag has made just one half-century in 40 matches over the past three seasons.

Rajasthan Royals look to continue their recent dominance over the Punjab Kings in IPL 2023

The Royals have got the better of the Punjab Kings in their recent meetings.

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have produced some of the closest and highest-scoring encounters over the past three seasons.

While the overall head-to-head record between the two teams is close, recent history favors the Royals. They have won four of the last five meetings since 2020.

The team chasing has won four of the last five matches between the sides, with the lowest score by either team being 183. All the matches except one have gone down to the last over, with a couple going down to the final ball.

If history is anything to go by, fans can expect a high-scoring thriller with a last-over finish tonight!

