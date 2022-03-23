[Watch]  Lucknow Super Giants cricketers have fun amid shooting ahead of IPL 2022

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have started sharing behind-the-scenes clips to keep fans engaged ahead of IPL 2022, slated to commence on March 26.

The franchise shared a short clip where skipper KL Rahul was seen having fun during a shoot for a brand. Veteran spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and young fast bowler Avesh Khan also featured in the video.

The franchise captioned the video as:

"BTS with TooYumm!🙌 @tooyumm #AbApniBaariHai @rahulkl @aavi.khan @shahbaz1208 #LucknowSuperGiants #UttarPradesh #Lucknow #TataIPL#CricketFans #TooYumm #Cricket #IPL2022."

In the video, the cricketers can be seen undergoing a makeup session to prepare for the shoot. The cricketers were spotted all smiles as the cameras rolled. Nadeem was spotted feeding Rahul a piece of chips.

"Need the batter who leads rather than captain who also bats" - Lucknow Super Giants mentor on KL Rahul

Former India cricketer Gambhir has made his expectations loud and clear, saying that the team needs KL Rahul, the batter who also leads the team instead of the captain who also bats.

Speaking to PTI, Gambhir said:

"Ultimately, it is the leader who is the flag-bearer of a team and so it's Rahul who will lead Lucknow Supergiants on and off the field. For me, it is important to have KL Rahul the batter, who is also the captain of the team, rather than KL Rahul, the captain, who also bats. I hope I am able to make you understand the difference."

The 2011 World Cup winner further asserted that he wants the Lucknow Super Giants skipper to take risks and assured him of all the freedom. Gautam Gambhir added:

"Any captain should learn to take risks. I would want Rahul to take risks and, unless you take calculated risks, you won't know if you would succeed or not. Also, this time, Quinton de Kock will be our wicketkeeper, so with no keeping duties, he can be free and relaxed, concentrate on his batting and leadership."

Lucknow Super Giants will begin their IPL 2022 schedule against Gujarat Titans on March 29 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

