WATCH: Lucknow Super Giants welcome Shamar Joseph with "Toota hai Gabba ka Ghamand" dig at Australia

In a hilarious video posted by Lucknow Super Giants on their social media handles, new recruit Shamar Joseph could be heard saying "Toota hai Gabba ka Ghamand," referring to India's famous win over Australia in Brisbane in January 2021.

The 24-year-old pace sensation was roped in by the franchise last month for a price of ₹3 crore as a replacement for the English speedster Mark Wood. The latter pulled out of IPL 2024 citing workload management ahead of the T20 World Cup and the Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Coincidentally, it was Justin Langer, the current head coach of Luknow Super Giants who was at the helm when India defeated Australia at the Gabba.

Here is the video released by Lucknow Super Giants in which the pacer innocently answers a question about the wifi password:

Shamar Joseph announced his arrival in style against Australia

Shamar Joseph shot into the limelight with his fiery spell in his debut Test against Australia in January. In the first Test match at the Adelaide Oval, he announced his arrival in style by picking up a five-wicket haul in the first innings. West Indies though lost the fixture by 10 wickets.

In the second and final Test of the series at Gabba, Shamar Joseph made the headlines for his match-winning second innings spell of 7-68 which helped the Windies claim their first win in the longest format in Australia in 27 years.

This is the first-ever IPL contract for the Guayana-based player, who will be looking to make the most out of this opportunity and showcase his credentials yet again to the cricketing world.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul's men will begin their 2024 IPL campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24. Though they will be missing the services of Mark Wood this season, in Shamar Joseph the team have an exact replacement who can strengthen their pace attack.