[Watch] Lungi Ngidi, Sarfaraz Khan among 4 DC stars to receive kits for IPL 2022

Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman and South African seamer Lungi Ngidi were presented their brand-new Delhi Capitals (DC) kits after they completed their mandatory quarantine on Wednesday (March 30).

Rahman and Ngidi missed the first game of the season against former champions Mumbai Indians (MI), as they were still in isolation following the completion of the ODI series in South Africa.

Apart from Rahman and Ngidi, uncapped explosive batter Ripal Patel and dynamic middle-order basher Sarfaraz Khan also received their new DC kits on Wednesday. Khan did not feature in the opening game against MI, as Mandeep Singh was preferred over him.

The Capitals won their opening game of the 15th season. They will now look to carry forward the momentum against Gujarat Titans in Pune on April 02.

Their victory against Mumbai was courtesy of a late assault from Lalit Yadav (48* off 38 deliveries) and the all-rounder duo of Axar Patel (38* off 17 deliveries) and Shardul Thakur, who hammered a brisk 11-ball 22.

Availability of foreign pacers likely to bolster DC's pace attack

Delhi might have won their opening game against Mumbai, but their bowling performance left a lot to be desired.

To be fair, the Rishabh Pant-led unit were massively hampered by the absence of their overseas recruits Anrich Nortje, Rehman and Ngidi. With the latter two set to be available for selection from the next game, DC's bowling attack is likely to be bolstered. However, it remains to be seen when their spearhead Nortje will be available.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash First Nortje and now, Mitch Marsh. Injury list gets longer. Only 7 overseas players on the roster anyway. #DelhiCapitals will be forced to revisit their auction strategy with some regret. Yes…they won yesterday. But it is a long tournament. #IPL2022 First Nortje and now, Mitch Marsh. Injury list gets longer. Only 7 overseas players on the roster anyway. #DelhiCapitals will be forced to revisit their auction strategy with some regret. Yes…they won yesterday. But it is a long tournament. #IPL2022

Nortje hasn't played a competitive game since last year's T20 World Cup due to injury. He missed the entire international home summer for the Proteas. Nortje was cleared to join the Capitals' setup for rehabilitation, but a timeline has not been set for his recovery.

Anas Saeed @anussaeed1 “I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to re-joining the Australian squad for our next tour,” Mitchell Marsh “I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to re-joining the Australian squad for our next tour,” Mitchell Marsh

The Capitals have also been plagued with injury to their star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. He suffered a low-grade hip flexor injury during a practice session ahead of the ODI series in Pakistan and has been ruled out of the series. He will now join the Capitals squad, where he will continue to recover under team physio Patrick Farhart.

