[Watch] Rohit Sharma enjoys a 'magical evening' at Disneyland with family

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is making the most of his time away from cricket by spending some quality time with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and daughter, Samaira.

Sharma is currently enjoying a break after a rigoros season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) and the ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final between India and Australia. The star cricketer was recently captured having a lovely time with his family at Walt Disney World.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, June 21, Rohit shared a short video to give fans a glimpse of his vacation. Rohit Sharma captioned the post:

"𝑴𝒂𝒈𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 ❤️✨"

Sharma's batting form has come under scrutiny after another underwhelming outing in red-ball cricket. The opening batter failed to make a significant impact in the WTC 2023 final against Australia, finishing with scores of 15 and 43.

To make matters worse for the Indian skipper, the side suffered yet another heartbreak in an ICC event as Rohit Sharma and Co. were handed a 209-run defeat in the summit clash.

Rohit was also criticized by many for his poor outings with the bat in IPL 2023. The Mumbai Indians (MI) captain struggled to get going, mustering 332 runs from 16 matches at an average of 20.75.

Rohit Sharma unlikely to play all three formats against the West Indies

The Indian team will return to cricketing action in July when they tour West Indies for a multi-format series. The two sides are scheduled to compete in two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

According to reports, the Indian selectors are considering resting Sharma for some part of the tour to the Caribbean. Here's what a source close to the development told the Times of India:

"Rohit looked a bit jaded during the IPL and the World Test Championship final in England. The selectors want him to rest for some part of the West Indies tour. He’s likely to miss the Tests or the eight-match white-ball series (three ODIs and five T20Is) to follow. The selectors will speak to Rohit and then take a decision."

If Sharma is rested for the two red-ball fixtures, senior batter Ajinkya Rahane could be handed the captaincy duties for the series. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely the frontrunner to be the captain if Sharma sits out of the white-ball games.

