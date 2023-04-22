[Watch] “Mai to mar jaunga” – Virat Kohli opens up on his fiery nature on the field

Virat Kohli is one of the fieriest characters on the field. He never backs away when opponents try to sledge him. In fact, it gets the best out of him and his team. The 34-year-old, though, is equally calm off the field.

In a recent interview, Kohli opened up about his fiery nature on the field. The former India captain admitted to going eye-to-eye against any opposition but shies away from getting into any physical spat.

Speaking recently to Star Sports, Virat Kohli said:

"Physical toh chance hi nahi. Koi mujhe maar ke nikal jaayega, main toh mar jaunga, usko nahi pata kya hua (No chance of a physical spat. Someone will thrash me, I'll die and he won't even know what happened with me)."

He continued:

"Munh se kuch bhi bulwalo but main physical ladai nahi karta (Verbally, I can say anything, but I don't get physical on the field)."

“Umpires beech me aa jaayenge” – Virat Kohli explains how he uses sledge hammer to his advantage

Virat Kohli further explained that he only uses verbal stuff on the field because umpires always come to the rescue before the situation escalates. He said:

"Yar voh bhi main ground pe karta hun, mujhe pata hai vahaan pe ladai nahi ho sakti na, vahaan pe umpire beech mein aa jaayenge na (The stuff I say, that too I do just on the field because I know that there won't be any fight and that the umpire will eventually intervene)."

On the professional front, Virat Kohli is one of the leading runscorers for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023, scoring 279 runs in six games at a strike rate of 142.35.

The right-handed batter has so far four smashed half-centuries, against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the Delhi Capitals (DC), the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and the Mumbai Indians (MI). The former RCB captain will look to continue his sublime form in the IPL 2023 season as his side chase their maiden IPL trophy.

Kohli will next be in action against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 23.

