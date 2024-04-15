[Watch] Matheesha Pathirana knocks over Romario Shepherd cheaply in MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pace spearhead Matheesha Pathirana delivered a stunning delivery to dismiss Romario Shepherd in the IPL 2024 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. It was the Sri Lankan's fourth wicket of the innings.

The dismissal took place in the 18th over when required rate was above 16. It was a full delivery from the 21-year-old, which slinged in at pace and uprooted the leg-stump, forcing Shepherd to walk back for one.

Watch the clip here:

Earlier, the Super Kings put on a formidable total of 206 after Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya sent the visiting side into bat. Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad struck half-centuries and shared a 90-run stand. Nevertheless, MS Dhoni's fireworks, smashing 20 runs off four deliveries, including three consecutive sixes in the final over, made a significant difference.

Matheesha Pathirana derails Mumbai Indians after strong opening stand

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan added 70. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan speedster struck with the first ball of his spell, dismissing Ishan Kishan for 23, followed by removing the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav for a two-ball duck. While Rohit Sharma went hard from one end, the home side failed to gather the required momentum in the middle overs. The MI skipper also failed, managing only two runs off six balls.

It all came down to an improbable 34 needed off the final over as Gaikwad threw the ball to Pathirana, who bowled an excellent one despite conceding two boundaries. Pathirana eventually finished with figures of 4-0-27-4 and deservingly got the Player of the Match award as well.

Rohit reached his second IPL ton and remained unbeaten on 105 off 63 deliveries, but the five-time champions were 20 runs short.

It proved to be the defending champions' fourth win of the season and Mumbai Indians' fourth loss, having emerged victorious only twice.