[Watch] Matthew Wade takes a sharp catch as Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 24 runs in RR vs GT IPL 2024 clash 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's horrid start to the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season continued as he was dismissed for 24 runs off 19 deliveries against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday.

Jaiswal got off to a decent start in the powerplay after Rajasthan were put into bat first by Shubman Gill. The left-handed batter was scoring boundaries at will against GT's new ball bowlers, Spencer Johnson and Umesh Yadav.

Jaiswal scored his fifth boundary to begin the penultimate over of the powerplay. He then tried to play a scoop shot the very next ball off Umesh Yadav, which ended up being his downfall. The youngster crouched low to execute the shot over the keeper's head. However, the ball hit quite high on Jaiswal's bat, almost on the shoulder near the handle.

Initially, it looked like the pace might carry it over the wicketkeeper despite the poor contact. But, Matthew Wade timed his jump to perfection to complete a brilliant catch and give GT their first breakthrough of the evening.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

The ongoing contest is Matthew Wade's first contest of the season and his first in the IPL since the 2022 final. He was one of the two changes named by Shubman Gill, with Kane Williamson and B Sharath making way for the veteran wicketkeeper and Abhinav Manohar.

Wade had an opportunity to reduce RR to 42/3 to conclude the powerplay, but could not hold onto a tough chance after Riyan Parag nicked a delivery off Rashid Khan.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has failed to cross the 24-run mark in the 2024 IPL

Jaiswal began his 2024 season with a 24-run knock against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and has only gone on to muster 15 runs across the next three matches.

The youngster's start to the season has been an unexpected one, considering the rich vein of form he has been in the recent past. He had a breakthrough IPL season in 2023 and was among the runs for India since then.

The in-form pair of Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag are currently at the crease dealing with GT's wrist spin duo, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. The score reads 49/2 after seven overs in the first innings.