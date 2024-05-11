[Watch] "Mera toh yeh last hai" - Rohit Sharma's chat with Abhishek Nayar goes viral during IPL 2024 despite KKR deleting video 

Mumbai Indians (MI) opening batter Rohit Sharma was spotted speaking with his former Mumbai teammate and current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar ahead of the two teams' 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash. The match is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 11.

In a video initially captured by the KKR social media team and uploaded onto the handles, Rohit was seen having an intense discussion with Nayar, and the words were audible enough to stir things up. KKR went on to delete the post after the mayhem it caused, but it was more than enough times for fans to speculate the weight of the words.

Even though there is a distinct lack of context in the video, the timing of it coupled with MI's ongoing woes is arguably hard to ignore.

"Ek ek cheez change ho rha hai! Wo unke upar hai, Jo bhi hai wo mera ghar hai bhai, wo temple mene banwaya hai. Bhai mera kya, mera toh yeh last hai," Rohit told Nayar in the short clip.

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma will be keen to be back among the runs at his favorite venue ahead of Team India's campaign at the 2024 T20 World Cup next month. The ace batter has struggled for runs in recent times, one of such innings came against KKR as an impact sub at the Wankhede Stadium, where he scored 11 runs off 12 deliveries.

MI became the first team to be out of playoff contention this season. The five-time champions have only won four matches out of 12 and fear a bottom-placed finish for the second time in three years.

Rohit Sharma's future with MI has been considered shaky since the leadership switch

There is no confirmation whether this will be Rohit Sharma's last IPL season or last campaign for MI. However, his role with MI took a hit when the franchise opted to bring back Hardik Pandya and hand over the captaincy responsibilities to the all-rounder.

With a lot of uncertainty surrounding player retentions ahead of the mega-auction, it might prove to be Rohit's final season with the franchise where he won five titles as captain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback