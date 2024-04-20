[Watch] MI captain Hardik Pandya passes time at the airport by exchanging catches with Piyush Chawla's son

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya passed time interestingly while waiting at the airport on travel day along with his teammate Piyush Chawla's son Advik.

After their IPL 2024 match against PBKS in Chandigarh on Thursday, MI traveled to Jaipur for their upcoming contest. They will face table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday (April 22) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The Mumbai franchise took to its official Instagram handle and shared a video to give a glimpse of Hardik Pandya's off-field activities on break days. In it, Pandya could be seen in a joyful mood, exchanging catches with Chawla's young son Advik at the airport. MI captioned the post:

Hardik Pandya-led MI beat PBKS by 9 runs to register their third win in IPL 2024

MI went into their match against Punjab Kings on Thursday having lost four out of their six games. They batted first in the contest and notched up a dominating total of 192/7 on a two-paced surface. It came on the back of decent knocks from Suryakumar Yadav (78), Rohit Sharma (36), and Tilak Varma (34*). Captain Hardik Pandya chipped in with a mini cameo of 10 (6).

Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee then picked up three wickets apiece and helped MI restrict PBKS to 183 in 19.1 overs. Ashutosh Sharma (61) and Shashank Singh (41) fought hard and brought Punjab Kings closer to the target after their top-order collapsed in the powerplay.

Hardik Pandya reflected on the win after the match and said:

"A very good game of cricket. Everyone's nerve was tested. The characters were going to be checked this game, and that was what happened. (At 14/4) It's natural that you think you're ahead, but the IPL has tendency to produce games where the opposition can make a comeback. This was exactly like that. The way the two batters batted for them was fantastic."

On the areas of improvement, Pandya added:

"Lot of areas in the bowling we can look and say we can't give those soft balls. We were quite soft in certain departments and overs, and that kind of cost us to go this far. Nevertheless, a win is a win."

