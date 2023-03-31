[Watch] MI finisher Tim David smashes 23 runs in an over during a practice match ahead of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) middle-order batter Tim David showcased his big-hitting skills in a practice session by smashing 23 runs in an over.

The Mumbai franchise signed the Australian big-hitter for INR 8.25 crore at the mega auction last year. However, they could not accommodate him in the team consistently due to the presence of the iconic Kieron Pollard, who was playing the same role.

The big-hitting West Indies batter hung up his boots at the end of last season, opening up the position for David this year. The 27-year-old Aussie played eight matches in IPL 2022 and scored 186 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 216.28, making the most of the limited opportunities presented to him.

The Mumbai management will look to give him a consistent run in the middle-order this season and will hope he continues in the same vein of form.

David started on a positive note in the training sessions ahead of IPL 2023. He hit two sixes and two fours in a single over and amassed 23 runs in one of the practice matches. The Mumbai franchise gave fans a glimpse of it by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle and captioning it:

MI's complete schedule for IPL 2023

Match #5 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 2, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #12 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 8, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #16 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 11, 2023, Venue: Delhi, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #22 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 18, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #31 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 22, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #35 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 25, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Poll : 0 votes