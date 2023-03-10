[Watch] MI reveal jersey for IPL 2023 with engaging video that captures the spirit of Mumbai 

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, March 10 unveiled their jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on their official social media handles. As per the franchise’s official website, the jersey, conceptualized by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil, captures the essence of Mumbai in the iconic blue and gold colors.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of the T20 league, having won the tournament five times. However, they had a disastrous season last year, finishing at the bottom of the points table.

On Friday, the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians shared an engaging video to announce the launch of their jersey for the upcoming IPL season.

The clip captures the essence of being a Mumbaikar, from traveling in crowded local trains to grabbing a vada pav and, of course, playing a game of cricket. MI uploaded the video with the caption:

“मुंबईची 𝗷𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘆 with मुंबईची 𝗳𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴… now 𝕃𝕀𝕍𝔼💙” (Mumbai’s jersey with Mumbai’s feeling).”

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



🛒 Available only on MI Shop

Customise with your name & number

🖥️ Buy now:



#OneFamily मुंबईची 𝗷𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘆 with मुंबईची 𝗳𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴… now 𝕃𝕀𝕍𝔼🛒 Available only on MI ShopCustomise with your name & number🖥️ Buy now: bit.ly/MIJersey2023 #MumbaiIndians MI TV मुंबईची 𝗷𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘆 with मुंबईची 𝗳𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴… now 𝕃𝕀𝕍𝔼💙🛒 Available only on MI Shop🔢 Customise with your name & number🖥️ Buy now: bit.ly/MIJersey2023#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians MI TV https://t.co/yG83pIHc9m

While revealing the jersey, Mumbai Indians also gave details on how fans can buy a replica of the new jersey and customize it with their name and number.

Further, Mumbai Indians shared another tweet, with Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan in the new MI jersey. The post was shared with the caption:

“Ufff…. Ye muskan ki chamak dekh rahe ho 😆.” (Can you see the glow of these smiles?)

Ahead of IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians signed Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a whopping ₹17.5 crore at the auction. They retained their core squad featuring skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Tim David, among others.

Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, however, will be unavailable due to a back injury, for which he recently underwent surgery.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.

MI off to a flying start in WPL 2023

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians Women have got off to an excellent start in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) edition. They are sitting at the top of the points table with three wins from three matches.

MI began their campaign by drubbing Gujarat Giants by 143 runs. In their last two matches, they have hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine and eight wickets respectively.

MI left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque is the leading wicket-taker presently, with nine wickets from three matches. All-rounder Hayley Matthews is second on the list of leading run-getters, having scored 156 runs in three matches.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes