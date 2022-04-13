[Watch] MI's Dewald Brevis hits Rahul Chahar for 4 consecutive sixes in a 29-run over

Young Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Dewald Brevis stamped his authority in the IPL, hitting four consecutive sixes off Punjab Kings' leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

Chasing a mammoth target of 199 runs, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma provided the early impetus with a 17-ball knock of 28 runs, which included three boundaries and two sixes. Punjab bounced back to reduce MI to 32/2, leaving two youngsters in Brevis and Tilak Varma in the middle.

The young duo pressed the accelerator to accumulate quick runs before Dewald Brevis went berserk against Chahar. The South African cricketer took the Indian international to the cleaners, hitting four sixes on the trot.

Watch the clip here:

Rahul Chahar made a steady start to the over, conceding only one run that brought Brevis into the strike. The 19-year-old smacked Chahar for a boundary before following it with four sixes on the trot.

Dewald Brevis targeted the long-on and mid-wicket region and smoked every ball over the head of the fielders. Overall, he accumulated 29 runs in that single over as Mumbai Indians finished at 92/2 in nine overs.

This is the second-highest number of runs conceded by a bowler in an over this season after Mumbai's Daniel Sams, who conceded 35 runs in an over against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Dewald Brevis falls one short of his half-century

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Yes pitch is flat but if you can play wrist spin this well like young Dewald Brevis showed us, you are here to stay. #mi Yes pitch is flat but if you can play wrist spin this well like young Dewald Brevis showed us, you are here to stay. #mi

The Proteas cricketer continued the onslaught against the Punjab Kings bowlers. He struck Vaibhav Arora for a six in the next over to keep Mumbai in the run chase.

However, he holed out to Arshdeep Singh off an Odean Smith delivery in the next over in an attempt to clear the square-leg fielder. His breathtaking knock of 49 runs off just 25 deliveries was decorated with four boundaries and five sixes.

Speaking of the game, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard have kept Mumbai in the hunt. At the time of writing, they need 51 runs off 26 deliveries.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar