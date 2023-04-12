[Watch] MI skipper Rohit Sharma clicks a selfie with fans after first win of the season

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was kind enough to click a selfie with fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi after MI's first win of the season against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, April 11. Fans were visibly elated by Sharma's gesture as the veteran opener also gave some of them a high five after the selfie.

Sharma played a vital knock of 65 from 45 deliveries to help MI chase down the target of 173 on a difficult pitch. He was awarded the Man of the Match for his match-winning knock.

Check out this video of Rohit Sharma taking a moment to take a selfie with fans at the stadium:

Mumbai Indians won the toss and fielded first on a dry-looking wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. DC skipper David Warner continued his struggles with timing and acceleration, making a scratchy 51 of 47 balls.

The impact performance of the innings came late from all-rounder Axar Patel, who smashed a critical 54 off just 25 deliveries. Patel's innings consisted of four 4's and five 6's as he took Delhi to a competitive total of 172.

In reply, MI started all guns blazing with their first 50-run opening stand before Ishan Kishan was dismissed for 31. The in-form Tilak Varma was promoted to No. 3 to keep the right-left combination going with Sharma. The pair took Mumbai to a commanding 139-1 in 15.4 overs. However, Varma's dismissal triggered a mini collapse as MI lost three wickets for four runs in seven balls.

Just when it seemed as if DC could pull off a thrilling victory, the Australian pair of Tim David and Cameron Green put on an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 30 to lead the Mumbai Indians to a last-ball win with six wickets to spare.

"He led from the front and it will do him a world of good" - Ravi Shastri on MI skipper Rohit Sharma's match-winning knock against DC.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri believes that Rohit Sharma's knock, leading from the front against the Delhi Capitals, will do him a world of good as a batsman and captain as the tournament progresses. This was Sharma's first half-century in the IPL in over two years.

Speaking to Star Sports after the game, Ravi Shastri said:

"He soaked the pressure because that's what the senior players can do. they have the experience and that's why he said it in the last game that it's important to step up to the party. He led from the front and it will do him a world of good, captaining the side as the tournament progresses."

The former Indian all-rounder also believes the victory could help MI get on a roll.

"We have known with Mumbai Indians in the past that once they get off to a start, they can win two to three games on the bounce. So, it's an important game to win and the fact they won in this fashion, handling the pressure in those final overs should stand them in good stead."

Mumbai Indians will have four days off before taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home on Sunday, April 16.

