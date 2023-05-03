[Watch] MI skipper Rohit Sharma dismissed for a duck in the MI-PBKS game

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma continued his batting slump this season after being dismissed for a third-ball duck against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3.

He also set a dubious record for the most number of ducks by a captain (10) and the joint most by a player (15) in IPL history.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the MI bowlers were taken apart with utter disdain as the PBKS batters thrilled the home fans by posting a mammoth total of 214 in 20 overs.

Liam Livingstone was the star with 82 runs from 42 deliveries, including seven 4's and four 6's. He was ably supported by wicket-keeper batsman Jitesh Sharma, who scored an unbeaten 49 from 27 deliveries.

With a daunting total to chase, Rohit Sharma fell in the very first over with an ungainly charge down the wicket off the bowling of Rishi Dhawan.

Here is a video of Rohit's dismissal:

Rohit Sharma has endured a torrid season thus far, scoring just 184 runs in nine innings, at an average of 20.5 with a strike rate of 132. Despite his struggles, MI are still in playoff contention with four wins and as many losses.

Rohit has struggled off late in the IPL, averaging less than 30 in the last seven seasons, despite leading the team to five IPL titles between 2013 and 2020.

"We have played enough IPL games, things can change quickly" - MI skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of the PBKS clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma remained upbeat about the team's chances of qualifying for the playoffs ahead of the all-important clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 3.

MI are seventh in the points table with four wins in eight games, while PBKS are one place above with five wins from nine games.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit Sharma said:

"It's important to keep the balance, we have played enough IPL games, things can change quickly. You can see how tight the table is. It's important to focus on what we can do as a team. It's all about coming fresh into the game and try to execute your plans."

Mumbai Indians have been notorious in the past for their slow start to the season before getting on a roll in the second half of the tournament.

In the 2014 season, MI lost their first five games before securing seven wins in their last nine games to qualify for the playoffs.

They went one step further in 2015, winning the title after losing their first four games of the season.

MI will hope to have a similar turnaround to qualify for the playoffs after missing out in the last two seasons.

