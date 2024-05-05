[Watch] Mitchell Santner strikes as in form Shashank Singh holes out to long on in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024

In-form Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh failed to deliver against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday (May 5). The youngster departed for 27 runs off 20 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner broke the 53-run partnership between Shashank and Prabhsimran Singh.

The dismissal came in the eighth over of the PBKS run chase. After being hit for a boundary off the previous ball, Santner pulled the length back as Shashank went for a big shot down the ground. The ball dipped and pitched away as the right-hander miscued it off the inside half and holed out to Simarjit Singh at long-on.

Watch the video below:

Shashank Singh has been exceptional with the bat in IPL 2024 so far. He has amassed 315 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 165.78, including two half-centuries.

On the other hand, Mitchell Santner delivered in his first outing after warming the bench in the first 10 matches. The New Zealand all-rounder had replaced Mustafizur Rahman, who is unavailable due to national duty.

CSK dominate PBKS in IPL 2024 match

A clinical bowling display helped CSK dominate PBKS In IPL on Sunday.

At the time of writing, Punjab were 80/7 after 14 overs, with Harpreet Brar and Harshal Patel at the crease. Ashutosh Sharma was the last batter to be dismissed, caught by Simrajit Singh at short third man off Ravindra Jadeja.

Batting first, CSK put up 167/9 in 20 overs. Jadeja top scored with 43 off 26, hitting two sixes and three boundaries. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell also chipped in with 32 (21) and 30 (19), respectively.

Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar starred with the ball for PBKS, returning with three wickets each, while Arshdeep Singh bagged two.

The defending champions, Super Kings, will look to avenge their seven-wicket loss against Punjab and return to winning ways. They will next play against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 10. Meanwhile, Punjab will next host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala on May 9.

Follow the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 live score and updates here.

