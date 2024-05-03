[Watch] Mitchell Starc knocks over Ishan Kishan after a flurry of boundaries in MI vs KKR IPL 2024 clash 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc castled Ishan Kishan with a searing delivery after being dispatched for a couple of boundaries. It occurred in the clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 3.

Chasing 170 runs, Ishan Kishan got off to a bright start after scoring a four and a six to welcome Starc into the attack in the second over. The left-handed batter had flicked the left-arm pacer over deep square leg for a mammoth six and was looking in imperious touch.

He then attempted a shot through the leg side after a full delivery on the leg stump. However, this time he missed the ball altogether. The ball, which didn't swing at all, crashed into the leg stump to give KKR their first breakthrough. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Ishan Kishan departed after scoring 13 runs off seven deliveries, with one four and a six at a strike rate of 185.71.

KKR are well in the contest after picking up three wickets in the powerplay phase after getting the first strike in the form of Kishan. The spinners have assumed control in the early phase of the middle overs, with the duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma trying to steady the ship.

Ishan Kishan has had an up-and-down IPL season so far

The wicket-keeper batter came into the IPL season after failing to make it into BCCI's central contract list. He was dismissed for a duck in MI's season opener against the Gujarat Titans (GT). He then found rhythm with impactful knocks at the top of the order against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and the Delhi Capitals (DC).

However, he has struggled for both runs and impact in the second half of his campaign, which includes a three-ball duck against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He had also scored a sluggish 32 at a strike rate of below hundred in MI's recent defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants. Overall, the southpaw has scored 244 runs at an average of 24.40 at a strike rate of 148.78.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback