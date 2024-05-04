[Watch] Mitchell Starc roars in delight after taking the final wicket to help KKR beat MI in IPL 2024 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Mitchell Starc roared in delight after taking the final wicket against Mumbai Indians. He helped his side register a 24-run victory in IPL 2024 on Friday, May 3.

KKR batted first after losing the toss on a two-paced surface at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Their free-flowing top-order struggled in tricky conditions, which led to a collapse. Venkatesh Iyer (70) and Manish Pandey(42) played well and took the Knight Riders to a decent total of 169 in the end.

Varun Chakaravarthy (2/22) and Sunil Narine (2/22) then spun a web around the MI batters and triggered a collapse in their batting line-up. Suryakumar Yadav waged a lone battle for a while with a fighting half-century. Andre Russell dismissed him in the 16th over to put KKR in the driver's seat.

Mitchell Starc (4/33) then picked up three wickets in the 19th over to finish the match in style for Knight Riders. After a series of poor performances this season, Starc was relieved to put on a wonderful show for his side in this contest.

After cleaning up final MI batter Gerald Coetzee with a signature yorker, the Australian left-arm pacer expressed his emotions with a huge roar.

You can watch the winning moment in the video below:

"Impact Player helped us in this game"- KKR captain Shreyas Iyer after victory vs MI in IPL 2024 clash

At the post-match presentation, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer reflected on the win and said:

"Was just having a conversation with Starcy on about how important it was. I just got to know about (MI's record here) just after the match. We would have loved to cherish it but have a match to play in 2 days. Impact Player helped us in this game."

He continued:

"Manish was eyeing an opportunity and he put up a phenomenal partnership with Venky. They (the spinners) were unbelievable. They executed our plans each and every ball. Venky is someone who can change the momentum of the game. He has been eagerly waiting to get out there and express himself and it was a phenomenal knock."

KKR will next face LSG in IPL 2024 on Sunday (May 5) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

