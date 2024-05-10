[Watch] Mohammed Siraj's special 'I am there' gesture celebration after taking final wicket to win game for RCB against PBKS in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj celebrated with a special hand gesture after taking the final wicket against PBKS in IPL 2024 on Thursday, May 9. With their fourth straight win, RCB remained alive in the playoffs race with 10 points from 12 games.

The Bengaluru side batted first after losing the toss and piled on a mammoth total of 241/7 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli rose to the occasion for RCB in the must-win game, playing a match-winning knock of 92 (47). He received support from Rajat Patidar (55) and Cameron Green (46) in the middle order.

Rilee Rossouw (61) and Shashank Singh (37) fought for PBKS in the chase but didn't get much backing from the others. As a result, Punjab Kings could only score 181 before getting all-out in 17 overs.

RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj was expensive in his first spell with the new ball in the powerplay. He made a strong comeback in his second spell and wrapped up the tail quickly by picking up three wickets. After dismissing the final PBKS batter, Arshdeep Singh, at the end of the 17th over, an elated Siraj made a reassuring gesture with his hands to celebrate the win.

You can watch Siraj's celebration in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"We have proven how good a team we are in the last four games"- RCB captain Faf du Plessis after victory in IPL 2024 clash vs PBKS

At the post-match presentation, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis reflected on the comfortable win, saying:

"It was a really good game. Scoring 240 after losing the toss. The method and the aggression is really good to see. We have had some conversations as we felt we were making the same mistakes over and over again. The aggression with the bat was something we wanted to change. You can't just play normal T20 cricket these days."

Faf continued:

"The way we started, we have a few guys were looking for runs. You need guys with character to turn it around. There are few guys now with some form behind them. We want to keep playing in the manner we have been doing. We have proven how good a team we are in the last four games. If we do get things right, we are a very dangerous team."

RCB will next face Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 on Sunday (May 12) in Bengaluru.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback