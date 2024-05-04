[Watch] Mohammed Siraj sends back Shubman Gill early in RCB vs GT IPL 2024 encounter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ace pacer Mohammed Siraj took the prized scalp of Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (May 4). The speedster sent back Gill for just two runs off seven balls.

The dismissal came in the fourth over of GT's innings. Siraj bowled a length ball around off and Gill looked to whip it away but ended up getting a leading edge to Vijaykumar Vyshak at deep point. With that, Siraj dismissed both the openers in his first two overs.

For the unversed, Gill had failed to deliver with the bat in his last two games, scoring six and 16 against Delhi Capitals and RCB, respectively. The right-hander, however, has amassed 322 runs in 11 matches, including two half-centuries. He has been included in Team India's reserves list for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Siraj returned to form after managing just six wickets in his first 10 matches. The 30-year-old will look to continue his sublime form ahead of the ICC event in June.

RCB dominate GT after opting to bowl in IPL 2024 clash

A clinical bowling performance from Mohammed Siraj and Cameron Green helped RCB dominate GT on Saturday. Besides Gill, Siraj also provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Wriddhiman Saha caught behind by Dinesh Karthik. Meanwhile, Cameron Green sent back Sai Sudharsan caught by Virat Kohli at mid-off.

At the time of writing, the visitors were in a spot of bother at 23/3 after six overs, with Shahrukh Khan and David Miller at the crease.

Last-placed RCB are coming on the back of two consecutive wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad and GT. They must win their remaining four league games to stay alive in the race to the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Titans are seventh in the points table with four wins from 10 matches. They will look to avenge their nine-wicket loss against RCB that they suffered in their last outing.

Follow the RCB vs GT IPL 2024 live score and updates here.

