[Watch] Mohit Sharma hilariously kicks Sai Sudharsan after he makes fun of their age difference after GT's win over SRH

Mohit Sharma hilariously kicked Sai Sudharsan after the latter informed the viewers about the age difference between the two. The incident happened after Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium last evening (May 31).

Gujarat Titans have used Sai Sudharsan and Mohit Sharma as Impact Players in IPL 2024. After GT's win against SRH, the 'Impact Duo' of the Titans had a candid chat, which was shared by the IPL on its official website.

Before the brief interview, Sai told everyone that the age difference between himself and Mohit was of 15 years. Mohit started laughing and hilariously tried to hit a kick to Sai for his joke.

You can watch the video below:

Many Gujarat Titans fans have raised concerns over Sai's slow strike rate in the middle overs. Mohit asked him a question about his approach during their candid chat, to which Sai replied:

"Yes, definitely, I also feel sometimes (that I am troubling the team by playing slow). But I think it's a matter of one or two boundaries, one or two balls here and there. So I don't just put pressure on myself that I am playing the innings slow because we can get one or two boundaries here and there and just cover it up."

Mohit then agreed that the entire team had belief in Sai. Hence, they would sit comfortably in the dugout when he was in the middle.

"It was an overall proper team contribution" - Mohit Sharma denies full credit for GT's win against SRH in IPL 2024

Mohit Sharma won the Man of the Match award in yesterday's match between GT and SRH. The right-arm pacer bagged three wickets in the first innings and played a big role in his side's victory.

Although he was adjudged the Man of the Match, Mohit felt that he would not have been able to take those three wickets had the other bowlers not performed well. He said:

"I am feeling good, but the thing is it is not about individual contribution. It is about the team's contribution. Rashid, Noor and Azmat did their jobs well. They prepared a platform for me. So, I was clear about what I need to do. It was an overall proper team contribution."

Gujarat Titans climbed to the fourth position in the IPL 2024 points table after the win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. GT will play their next match against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Thursday.