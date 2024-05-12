[Watch] MS Dhoni asks Suresh Raina to shoot the ball towards the Chepauk crowd during lap of honor after CSK's win in IPL 2024 clash vs RR

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina shared a heartfelt moment after the conclusion of the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (May 12). CSK beat RR by five wickets to boost their playoff chances in this season.

RR batted first in the contest and scored a modest total of 141/5 on a two-paced surface, courtesy of contributions from Riyan Parag (47*), Dhruv Jurel (28), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (24). CSK then chased down the target in 18.2 overs on the back of an anchoring knock from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (42*).

After the conclusion of the match, all the Chennai Super Kings players, including MS Dhoni, came out and expressed gratitude for the fans' constant support throughout the season by doing a lap of honor on the ground as it was their final home match of the season.

Former CSK batter Suresh Raina also joined the team for a while. MS Dhoni hugged Raina and then gave him his racquet, asking him to hit balls towards the fans in the stands.

"Great to get this win"- CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after securing a crucial IPL 2024 victory against RR

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was elated after finishing their home campaign in IPL 2024 with a positive result. Reflecting on the win, he said:

"Wonderful feeling! Last home game of the league stage, so great to get this win! I think once we were around 55/1 in the power play, we were cruising. But one or two wickets here and there does make it tricky, still, with our batting, we were always in the ascendancy."

Ruturaj continued:

"We like pitches like these, but it also means that our batters have to take much more responsibility! When the wicket is slow, and one side is bigger, it's always helpful to bowl slower balls into the pitch."

The Super Kings will face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last league match of IPL 2024 on Saturday (May 18).

