[Watch] MS Dhoni attends the engagement ceremony of Rishabh Pant's sister and gives humorous advice to the couple

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni recently attended the engagement ceremony of Rishabh Pant's sister, Sakshi Pant, in London. Rishabh Pant and Dhoni are very close and recently enjoyed a vacation in Dubai together. Multiple videos and photos of them, along with family and friends, surfaced online over the past month.

A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video of Dhoni's speech at the engagement ceremony of Sakshi Pant and Ankit Choudhary. In it, MS Dhoni could be seen wishing the couple well for their future together and then gave a funny twist in the end, generating some laughs from the audience.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"He has brought out the best in so many players across formats"- Ambati Rayudu on MS Dhoni's captaincy

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu recently hailed MS Dhoni's leadership skills and attributed the success of many players in CSK to him.

Rayudu cited the example of Ajinkya Rahane, who took IPL 2023 by storm with blazing knocks at number 3 and 4 positions for the Chennai franchise after not being part of the league regularly for the last few years. Speaking on The Ranveer Show, Rayudu said:

"Have you ever seen him (Ajinkya Rahane) bat like that? The way he has batted this year is tremendous, with the way he has come out and expressed himself. He has always had the talent, but it is how you tap into it. That is where Dhoni bhai, being such a great leader, brings out the best in everybody. He has brought out the best in so many players across formats. He has even brought out the best in many foreign players that have played for CSK."

On his observation about Dhoni's nature, he continued:

"Dhoni is very aggressive from the inside; otherwise, you wouldn't be playing the sport for so long and competing for so long. What makes him so good is he never gets angry when somebody is giving their 100 percent and does a mistake. He is not angry just for the sake of it."

Ambati Rayudu played for CSK from 2018 to 2023, when he retired on a high note after winning the trophy with his side.

