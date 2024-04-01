[Watch] MS Dhoni limps off the field after fiery knock in CSK vs DC match of IPL 2024 

MS Dhoni's stunning knock was a big positive for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their 20-run defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31.

Dhoni batted for the first time this season and turned the clock back on with his blistering batting exploits. The former CSK skipper remained unbeaten on 37 runs from just 16 balls, hitting three sixes and four boundaries.

The seasoned campaigner has also dazzled viewers with his outstanding glovework in IPL 2024. However, a video surfaced on social media after the DC vs CSK clash, in which MS Dhoni was seen limping off the field after the match, which could be a reason to worry for CSK fans.

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that MS Dhoni played in all of CSK's matches in their title-winning campaign last year despite a troubled knee. Following the season, he underwent knee surgery at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

"I think he will play the IPL for two more years" - Kris Srikkanth on MS Dhoni's IPL future

The ongoing IPL 2024 is touted to be MS Dhoni's swansong campaign. He even handed over the CSK captaincy reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of the team's opening encounter.

However, former India cricketer Kris Srikkant opined that Dhoni could still continue to don the yellow jersey for another two seasons. He pointed out how the senior player's glovework has been of top-notch, and he has looked in great touch with the bat as well.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth stated:

"In terms of keeping, he is still the best Indian keeper. He is still taking catches nonchalantly while standing up to spinners. He is still India’s best. No. 1 is Dhoni, No. 2 is Wriddhiman Saha, they both are still the best in the business. He made it look so easy. He is keeping well, he is batting well, he is running between the wickets well. Is he 42? I think he will play the IPL for two more years, I think."

Dhoni will next be seen in action on Friday, April 5, when CSK take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.