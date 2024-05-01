[Watch] MS Dhoni loses his wicket for the first time in IPL 2024 during CSK vs PBKS clash 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni was dismissed for the first time in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign after a streak of seven unbeaten innings. His run came to an end in the clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 1.

MS Dhoni had come out to bat in the 18th over after Ruturaj Gaikwad's dismissal. The veteran was tasked with finishing the innings in style yet again after CSK were choked in the middle overs by the PBKS spinners.

Dhoni faced a surprise in the penultimate over as Rahul Chahar was handed the ball. The leg-spinner kept Dhoni in check, conceding only one run off three deliveries against the legend.

Facing a barrage of full tosses by Arshdeep Singh in the final over, Dhoni scored a trademark six off the penultimate ball, and attempted to run a quick double off the final delivery to give a small final boost to CSK's total. Daryl Mitchell at the other end completed the runs with ease, but Dhoni struggled for the second run while running towards the danger end.

Jitesh Sharma whipped the bails off after receiving the ball from the fielder, and replays suggested that Dhoni was well short of his crease. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Dhoni departed after scoring 14 runs off 11 deliveries, and the proceedings in the first innings also came to a close after that.

"I didn’t want to bowl it fuller to him, he hits it well if you push it fuller" - Rahul Chahar on bowling the 19th over to MS Dhoni

One of the major highlights of the first innings was the short contest between Rahul Chahar and MS Dhoni in the penultimate over. PBKS skipper Sam Curran took a bold decision to hand the crucial over to the leg spinner despite the likes of Harshal Patel having overs remaining in their quota.

"I didn’t want to bowl it fuller to him, he hits it well if you push it fuller. I think we conceded about 8-10 runs more than what we started with, but this is still a good target to chase down," Chahar said during the mid-innings break.

PBKS have lost their first wicket in the run chase midway through the powerplay as debutant Richard Gleeson struck to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback