Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was spotted playing (pickleball or tennis) along with Rishabh Pant in Dubai after the conclusion of the IPL 2024 auction. Pant was with the Delhi Capitals (DC) table at the auction and also raised the paddle on multiple occasions during the bids.

He is certain to return to action during IPL 2024 as the captain of the DC side as his recovery is going well. Pant has been on the sidelines throughout this year due to the injuries he suffered in an accident last December. The southpaw is currently rehabilitating and will return to the field next year.

MS Dhoni was in Dubai but did not attend the auction along with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) representatives. A fan took to X and shared a video to give everyone a glimpse of Dhoni and Pant's fun activities in Dubai. In the video, the duo can be seen playing a game that seems like tennis. However, a few online users felt that it was pickleball.

"Feeling much better"- Rishabh Pant on his health condition

In a recent video uploaded by Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant gave a positive update about his health. The 26-year-old revealed that he was feeling much better compared to the situation from a few months ago. He said:

"Feeling much better, given what I was doing few months ago. I'm still on recovery to 100 percent but hopefully in few months time I will be able to do it, It has been really amazing, because whenever we play cricket, we feel no one loves us because there is always pressure. "

Pant added:

"Actually it is a bit of hard time, but I got to know atleast people love us, they respect us and the kind of appreciation and the kind of concern I would say people have shown, I think it was heartfelt for me."

On the well wishes and support from the fans, he continued:

"It means a lot as an individual when you are going through a very rough time. If your supporters show you love, then it means a lot, and it really helps in recovery."

